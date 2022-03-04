FELONY ARRESTS
Jeremy Morris, 29, of the 5600 block of Arboga Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 11:15 a.m. March 3 at Chestnut and B Street, Marysville, on suspicion of parole violation of a felony. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James Butterworth, 31, of the 15000 block of Frenchtown Road, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 p.m. March 3 at the 900 block of 8th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear on a felony charge. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.