FELONY ARRESTS
Jeremiah J. James, 42, of the 910 block of Jacobs Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:36 p.m. March 4 at his residence on suspicion of assault with force. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Benjamin L. Ornelas, 56, of the 1100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:29 a.m. March 4 in the 5220 block of Carlson Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and being a felon in possession of tear gas. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.