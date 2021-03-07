FELONY ARREST
Jaspal Singh, 24, of the 1500 block of Anneka Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 p.m. March 5 at the 1800 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of vandalism and willfully obtaining personal information of another person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Arwinder S. Thiara, 33, of the 1100 block of Sam Rider Court, Yuba City, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 9:05 p.m. March 5 at Queens Avenue, east of E. Onstott Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.