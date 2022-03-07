FELONY ARRESTS
Danielle Atkins, 43, of the 2600 block of Azalea Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:54 a.m. March 5 in the 2600 block of Azalea Way in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Nicole Quinn, 40, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:45 p.m. March 5 in the 1200 block of Kenny Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child, battery and damaging or destroying a communication device to prevent help. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cody Durso, 29, of the 2900 block of Dye Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police department at 2:01 p.m. March 6 in the Marshall’s parking lot in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of an opium pipe, committing a felony while released on bail and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Zachary Johnson, 30, of the 800 block of Taber Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 a.m. March 6 in the 800 block of Plaza Way in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Valencia, 38, of the 900 block of Marcia Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:44 p.m. March 6 in the 900 block of Marcia Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason Butler, 45, of Tracy, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:06 p.m. March 6 in the 5400 block of Lindhurst Avenue in Linda on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Todd Neff, 30, of the 200 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:58 p.m. March 6 in the 300 block of Barrett Road in Yuba City on suspicion of making or passing factitious checks, identity theft and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dale Pergola, 19, of the 2800 block of Pennington Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:20 p.m. March 6 in the 2800 block of Pennington Road in Live Oak on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tina Thomas, 30, of the 4600 block of Flemming Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 a.m. March 7 at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of grand theft and forgery. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Muhammad Ali, 21, of the 1700 block of Newport Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:37 a.m. March 5 in the 1700 block of Newport Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexis Chavez Estrada, 26, of the 8300 block of Arroyo Vista Drive, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:08 a.m. March 6 on Highway 99 just south of Howesley Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joel Varela, 43, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:43 a.m. March 6 in the 1200 block of Franklin Road in Yuba City. he was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Valerie Montes, 50, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:05 a.m. March 6 on Plumas Boulevard at C Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Feliz Rodriguez, 56, of the 4700 block of Bear River, Rio Oso, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:08 p.m. March 6 on Pleasant Grove Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, receiving a third DUI conviction within ten years, violation of parole and evading police with disregard for safety. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Vicky B. Tarrant, 66, of the 8100 block of Intanko Lane, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:27 p.m. March 4 on Spenceville Road in Wheatland. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Juan C. Cortez-Villegas, 25, of the 9400 block of Highway 70, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:31 p.m. March 5 on B Street at 17th Street in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Dionte T. Brown, 29, of the 1100 block of Nogales Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:15 a.m. March 6 on Highway 70 at Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.