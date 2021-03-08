FELONY ARRESTS
Natalie L. Bell, 48, of North Highlands was arrested by the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 6:50 p.m. March 6 in the Yuba goldfields on suspicion of being a former felon or drug addict in possession of a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeremy L.C. Walke, 34, of Quincy was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:31 p.m. March 6 on Highway 70 at Plumas Lake Boulevard on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Raymond C. Lincoln, 36, of the 800 block of Jones Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 a.m. March 6 on Cooper Avenue at Market Street on suspicion of burglary and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rachel Ramirez, 39, of the 2100 block of Stonewater Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:49 a.m. March 6 in the 1300 block of Sunsweet Boulevard on suspicion of battery with serious injury, false imprisonment, preventing or dissuading a witness or victim, burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, and kidnapping. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jaspal Singh, 24, of the 1500 block of Anneka Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 p.m. March 5 in the 1800 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of vandalism and willfully obtaining personal information of another person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alvaro D. Guzman, 25, of the 1600 block of Covillaud Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:33 p.m. March 7 at Tharp Road and Andross Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rebecca L. Trejo, 38, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:14 p.m. March 7 at Lindhurst Avenue and Erle Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tiffany K. Long, 38, of the 700 block of Andrew Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. March 7 in the 300 block of Colusa Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Fernanda G. Barrera Flores, 23, of the 1800 block of Big Oaks Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:21 a.m. March 7 at Garden Highway and Second Street. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Raul Garcia, 35, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1 a.m. March 7 at Forty Mile Road and Plumas Arboga Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tamara A. Sly, 48, of Oroville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:27 p.m. March 6 on Highway 70. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Arwinder S. Thiara, 33, of the 1100 block of Sam Rider Court, Yuba City, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 9:05 p.m. March 5 on Queens Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.