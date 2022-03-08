FELONY ARRESTS
Ignacio Lopez Jr., 32, of the 800 block of Pershing Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:55 p.m. March 6 at Township Road at Highway 20, Yuba City, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Benjamin Sharp, 33, of the 500 block of Willowbrook Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:10 p.m. March 7 at the 400 block of Second Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of residential burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason Borsberry, 40, of the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:10 p.m. March 7 at the 400 block of Second Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of residential burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Emily McKay, 40, of the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:10 p.m. March 7 at the 400 block of Second Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of residential burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Kristy Gomez, 25, of the 2400 block of Oak Park, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:48 a.m. Feb. 28 at Tudor Road at Garden Highway, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.