Rodley Kevin Dozier Jr., 20, of the 12000 block of Lone Tree Way, Marysville, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. March 7 at North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue, on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Kyle Williams, 44, of the 700 block of Winslow Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 a.m. Mach 7 at his own residence, on suspicion of burglary, making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.