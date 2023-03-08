FELONY ARRESTS

Rodley Kevin Dozier Jr., 20, of the 12000 block of Lone Tree Way, Marysville, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. March 7 at North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue, on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you