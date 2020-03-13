Felony Arrests:
Arturo G. Barrera, 40, of the 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:29 p.m. March 12 on Fourth Avenue on suspicion of sexual battery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jaydon C. Basi, 20, of the 1600 block of Royo Ranchero Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:50 a.m. March 12 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Curtis J. Eeds, 30, of Clearlake was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 a.m. March 12 on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard B. Rudnitski Jr., 57, of the 9600 block of Yuba Ranch Way, Oregon House, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:40 a.m. March 12 on suspicion of battery and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
William A. Weaver, 39, of the 500 block of University Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:44 a.m. March 12 on Grove Avenue on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle and auto theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Justin M. Eve, 35, of the 1600 block of Cornelius Avenue, Nicolaus, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:53 p.m. March 11 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.