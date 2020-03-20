FELONY arrests
Jason P. Zuber, 40, of the 400 block of Mesa Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:25 a.m. March 20 in the 700 block of Sutter Street on suspicion of buying or receiving a known stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stephen E. George Jr., 53, of the 2300 block of Cheim Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:45 p.m. March 19 at his residence on suspicion of attempted murder, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, false imprisonment and kidnapping. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel Boylen, 25, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:04 p.m. March 19 on Ellis Lake Drive on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Palwinder S. Mann, 31, of the 1300 block of East Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:30 a.m. March 19 on suspicion of attempted robbery, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, criminal conspiracy, altering the identification number of a firearm, forgery and burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Marcelino Ruiz, 30, of the 9100 block of Albert Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:30 a.m. March 19 in the 100 block of E Street on suspicion of robbery, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, criminal conspiracy and altering the identification number of a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alberto A. Martinez, 34, of the 1700 block of Aldridge Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:06 a.m. March 19 on Aldridge Drive on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.