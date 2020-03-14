Felony Arrests
Dillion J. Riley of Brownsville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 10:30 p.m. March 13 on Frenchtown Road at New York House Road in Brownsville on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Muhammad R. Ali, 22, of the 1700 block of Newport Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:35 p.m. March 12 in the 1700 block of Newport Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats and battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ricardo Arteaga-Cruz, 24, of the 1600 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:55 p.m. March 12 in the 1600 block of Gray Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, hit and run and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Antonio J. Romero, 41, of the 700 block of Rosalind Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 a.m. March 12 on the 700 block of Rosalind Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesse C. Berry, 30, of the 6000 block of Collegeview Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Police Department at 8:43 a.m. March 13 on Hammonton Smartsville Road at N Beale Road in Linda on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owners consent, hit and run, possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Munpreet Singh, 23, of the 500 block of Gidda Loop, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:24 p.m. March 13 on the 500 block of Gidda Loop in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests
Michael M. Booth, 42, of the 1600 block of Shateau Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:51 p.m. March 13 on Maplehurst Street in Olivehurst. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Roberto A. Rivera, 20, of the 1700 block of Bellis Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:34 a.m. March 13 on Arboga Road at Sky Harbor Drive. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.