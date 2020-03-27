FELONY arrests
Djay L. Joel, 42, of the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:40 p.m. March 26 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, vandalism, and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Amanda M. Widener, 38, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:39 p.m. March 25 in the 200 block of E Street on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and false imprisonment. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Adolfo F. Rodriguez, 31, of the 4500 block of Meadow Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:30 a.m. March 26 on Meadow Way. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.