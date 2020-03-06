Felony Arrests:
Ramon Nunez, 33, of Wilbur Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11 p.m. March 5 in the 5900 block of Lone Avenue on suspicion of criminal threats, burglary and domestic violence. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Steven A. Peak, 20, of Elk Grove was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:53 p.m. March 5 at the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of sodomy of a drugged victim, oral copulation, rape of a drugged victim and sexual penetration of a drugged victim. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jorge L. Garcia Jr., 25, of the 1800 block of Sand Dollar Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:37 p.m. March 5 on Earl Road on suspicion of two counts of DUI with injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Richard M. Gray, 51, homeless was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:46 p.m. March 5 in the 400 block of Second Street on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hector R. T. Hernandez, 45, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:41 p.m. March 5 on South Barrett Road on suspicion of attempted burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Angela C. Bennallack, 50, of Oroville was arrested by the NET-5 drug and gang task force at 9 a.m. March 5 in the 18000 block of Challenge Cut Off Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jerald W. Dodgin, 65, of Alaska was arrested by the NET-5 drug and gang task force at 9 a.m. March 5 in the 18000 block of Challenge Cut Off Road on suspicion of keeping a place to sell a controlled substance. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Makayla L. Martinez, 19, of the 1800 block of Sicard Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:16 a.m. March 5 on Gray Avenue on suspicion of burglary and receiving known stolen property. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marcus P. Moseley, 32, of the 900 block of South Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:56 p.m. March 4 on suspicion of possessing a controlled narcotic. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Shawn C. Pritchard, 48, of the 2600 block of Palm Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. March 5 on Live Oak Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony De Dios, 18, of the 1300 block of Val Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. March 5 on North Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kirandeep K. Rai, 25, of the 1800 block of Michelle Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:25 a.m. March 5 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.