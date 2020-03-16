FELONY arrests
Daniel J. Borja, 33, of the 2000 block of Woodland Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:05 p.m. March 15 in the 1300 block of Zephyr Drive on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person and threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christine M. Johnson, 38, of the 530 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8 p.m. March 15 on Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Teleshia S. Andrews, 33, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:30 p.m. March 15 in the 1500 block of Plumas Street on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edgar C. Jimenez, 27, of the 160 block of Del Monte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:32 p.m. March 15 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ivan Melesio, 23, of Gridley was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:18 p.m. March 15 in the 670 block of Kiley Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of abuse and kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan C. Weeks, 33, of the 1400 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:15 a.m. March 14 on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Gonzalo Sandoval, 24, of the first block of Via Grande, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:46 p.m. March 15. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Makenna B. Sorensen, 23, of Rancho Cordova was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:27 a.m. March 15 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bernardo A. Perez, 49, of the first block of Via Grande, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:15 p.m. March 14 in the first block of Via Grande. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Amber L. Merida, 26, of the 1800 block of Fernwood Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:44 a.m. March 14 in the 2200 block of Elm Street, Live Oak. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jaime L. Puente, 42, of Carson was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:36 p.m. March 13 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.