FELONY arrests
Brandy L. Rutherford, 35, of the 800 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:49 a.m. Feb. 28 in the 1400 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Roger L. Hayhurst, 37, of the 1200 block of Lemon Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:13 a.m. Feb. 28 on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Nohemi C. Ornelas, 22, of the 200 block of Allen Circle, Colusa, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 28 in the 1700 block of Franklin Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Victor D. Esparza-Perez, 40, of the 100 block of Morton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:47 a.m. Feb. 28 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.