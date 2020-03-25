FELONY arrests
Edwin D. Charge, 47, of the 570 block of Church St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:04 p.m. March 24 at Garden Highway and Barry Road on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Cecilia M. Montgomery, 26, of the 2300 block of N Beale Road, Linda, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:38 a.m. March 25 on N Beale Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan S. Garcia, 27, of the 400 block of Miles Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:04 a.m. March 25 on 5th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.