FELONY arrests
Jaskiran S. Gill, 38, of the 1160 block of Sam Rider Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on March 2 at his residence on suspicion of abuse and threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tiarae M. Jenkins, 31, of the 970 block of Market St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:45 a.m. March 1 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sergio C. Corona, 23, of Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 29 on Highway 99 at Franklin Road on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in bodily injury of another. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexandera M. Perez, 32, of the 5080 block of Chestnut St., Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:09 a.m. Feb. 29 on suspicion of cruelty to a child. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Alexandera M. Perez, 32, of the 5080 block of Chestnut St., Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:09 a.m. Feb. 29. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.