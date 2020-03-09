FELONY arrests
Hugo E. Ojeda-Ceballos, 33, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:04 a.m. March 9 in the 750 block of Cooper Ave. on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury.
Maria Espinoza-Luna, 35, of the 1570 block of Cornfield Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:24 a.m. March 8 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert Smyth, 63, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:30 p.m. March 7 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alec J. Bumanglag, 29, of the 1700 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 p.m. March 7 on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Manjinder S. Johal, 24, of the 660 block of Gidda Loop, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:24 p.m. March 6 at his residence on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Martin Padilla-Fernandez, 25, of the 340 block of Del Norte Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:39 a.m. March 8 on Highway 99 at Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew R. Albornoz, 30, of the 1900 block of Elmer Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:45 p.m. March 7 at Gray Avenue and Butte House Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Thomas G. Featherston, 46, of the 500 block of Ohlson St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:23 p.m. March 7 on Highway 99 in Live Oak. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Justino Tlazalo-Luna, 27, of the 170 block of Del Monte Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:17 p.m. March 6 in the 220 block of Del Monte Ave. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.