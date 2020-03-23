FELONY arrests
Rosa I. Villalobos-Munoz, 33, of the 580 block of Shanghai Bend Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:32 p.m. March 22 at her residence on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Yadwinder S. Kahlon, 30, of the 1500 block of Bridge St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 p.m. March 22 in the 1200 block of Forestwood Drive on suspicion of possessing or purchasing narcotics for the purpose of sale and possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brianna D. Hayter, 24, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:40 a.m. March 22 at her residence on suspicion of abuse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ian T. Wray, 22, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 a.m. March 22 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rebecca Franco, 49, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:48 a.m. March 22 on Mapes Way, Linda, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Chase P. Hammonds, 23, of the 730 block of Rice Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:16 p.m. March 21 on suspicion of vehicle theft and buying or receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Duncan L. Cherry, 26, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:40 p.m. March 22 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.