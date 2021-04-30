FELONY ARRESTS
Jaswant Randhawa, 49, of the 100 block of Brayton Loop, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:09 a.m. April 30 in the 1600 block of Wildflower Circle on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roberto Robinson, 22, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:05 p.m. April 29 in the 1800 block of Anthony Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of murder, robbery, burglary, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jhonta Waters, 28, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. April 29 in the 700 block of Clark Avenue on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jatinder Dhillon, 40, of the 1200 block of Wallace Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:43 p.m. April 29 on Highway 20 at North George Washington Boulevard. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William Bennett, 34, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:29 p.m. April 29 at Lynn Way and Plumas Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Vincent E. Anderson, 38, of the 1700 block of Marin Court, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:15 p.m. April 29 on River Oaks Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jennifer Tamble, 38, of Lincoln, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12 a.m. April 29 on Brewer Road just north of Kempton Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Manuel Pedro, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:38 p.m. April 28 on Highway 99 south of Riego Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.