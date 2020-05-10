Felony Arrests
David Oliver, 55, of Marysville, was arrested by Marysville Police at 3 p.m. May 8 on felony elder abuse. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandon Harte, 29, Linda, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7 a.m. May 8 on felony spousal abuse and child endangerment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juanito Enriquez, 22, homeless, was arrested by Marysville Police at 12 a.m. May 7 on felony arson. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Daniel Hernandez-Carrizalez, 46, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 4:45 p.m. May 8 on felony spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Candace Lopez, 31, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 3:15 a.m.. May 8 at the 600 block of Shasta Street on felony corporal injury involving a spouse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Benjamin Lewis, 34, was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 6:45 p.m. May 7, northbound Hwy 70 at Erle Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Francisco Vasquez, 40, Olivehurst, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10 p.m. May 7 at Walton Avenue and Franklin Road in Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.