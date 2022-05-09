FELONY ARRESTS
Mary Johnson, 35, of the 1600 block of Gold Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:05 a.m. May 6 at the Yuba County Government Center in Marysville on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Randy Stanaland, 40, of the 2200 block of McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. May 6 on Lindhurst Avenue on suspicion of second degree burglary, receiving known stolen property, two counts of petty theft, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Eduardo Hernandez-Martinez, 30, of the 11200 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7 p.m. May 7 in the 1100 block of State Route 20 in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, committing a felony while released on bail, violating a court order to prevent domestic violence, two counts of violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Darrell Rojas, 47, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:47 p.m. May 7 at the end of Lynn Way in Yuba City on suspicion of bringing alcohol or drugs into a prison or jail, possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, unlawful camping and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Joshua Pace, 47, of Humphrey Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:51 p.m. May 7 on Lincoln Road at S. Humphrey Road in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public under specific circumstances and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Seitz, 28, of the 10200 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:40 a.m. May 8 on Forbes Avenue at Chestnut Street in Yuba City on suspicion of making or passing fictitious checks, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Zachary Johnson, 30, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:45 p.m. May 8 at 2 Bits Cafe in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Edward W. Wynn IV, 21, of the 3500 block of Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:35 p.m. May 5 in the 300 block of E Street in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm causing great bodily injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Sean M. Roney, 33, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:11 p.m. May 6 at 31 A Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Andrew D. Stanley, 35, of the 1700 block of Magnolia Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:41 p.m. May 7 in the 1100 block of N. Beale Road in Marysville on suspicion of being a felon in possession of tear gas, possession of narcotics and public intoxication. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Eric R. Davis, 32, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:26 p.m. May 7 on the E Street Bridge on suspicion of attempted robbery and false impersonation of another. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Rodrigo Rodriguez Barrera, 24, of the 3900 block of Harvestwood Circle, Ceres, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:13 p.m. May 7 at the Yuba Gold Fields on suspicion of two counts of driving under the influence causing injury. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Elizabeth Buchholz, 34, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:26 p.m. May 7 on the E Street Bridge on suspicion of attempted robbery and false impersonation of another. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Travis J. Bouchard, 34, of the 300 block of Washington Street, Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:38 p.m. May 7 in the 6200 block of Dunning Avenue on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Faviola Dobbins, of the 9800 block of Maple Park Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:59 p.m. May 5 on northbound Highway 99 north of Bogue Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher with an enhancement. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Javier Chacon, 26, of the 1400 block of Sartori Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:07 p.m. May 6 on Plumas Street at Auturas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Gomez-Giron, 30, of the 4800 block of Forbes Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:08 a.m. May 7 on State Route 113 at Knights Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rejent Bhandari, 38, of the 1800 block of El Camino Rio Way, Roseville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5 a.m. May 7 on southbound Highway 99 just north of Riego Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Christian Ayala, 23, of the 200 block of Quail Drive, Woodland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:53 p.m. May 7 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Manual Madrid, 49, of the 300 block of Teegarden Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:40 p.m. May 7 in the 700 block of Francis Way in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, vandalism and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kelly Munday, 39, of the 6600 block of Briartree Way, Citrus Heights, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:17 p.m. May 7 on northbound Highway 70 south of Striplin Road. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Josue Pimentel, 30, of the 800 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:23 p.m. May 7 in the 400 block of Plumas Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Parker Schenken, 26, of the 2400 block of Walnut Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:59 p.m. May 7 on State Route 20 at Highway 99 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of narcotics and possession of an opium pipe. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gerardo Mora Gonzales, of the 1100 block of Rideout Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:43 a.m. May 8 on Gold River Road at Shanghai Bend on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and failure to provide valid vehicle registration. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Camilo Velazquez, 28, of the 9600 block of Q Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:23 a.m. May 8 in the 9600 block of Q Street in Live Oak on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jessica Chapman, 41, of the 1700 block of Cobblestone Drive, Linda, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:17 a.m. May 8 on State Route 20 at George Washington Boulevard in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Baldeep Johl, 42, of the 3800 block of S. Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:32 a.m. May 8 in the 3800 block of S. Walton Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ahmad Mohammad Rahim, 29, of the 7000 block of Locust Court, Dublin, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:39 p.m. May 8 on Bogue Road at Highway 99 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Bernardo Alvarez Perez, 51, of 32 Via Grande, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:54 p.m. May 5 at 32 Via Grande in Olivehurst on suspicion of two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing injury, hit and run and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
James C. Owen, 36, of the 1600 block of Orange Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:15 p.m. May 6 in the 400 block of Ninth Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Estenam Raya Raya, 19, of the 4700 block of Olivehurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:04 a.m. May 8 on Plumas Arboga Road at Links Avenue He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.