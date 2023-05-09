Aaron Yetter, 29, of the 10000 block of Hall Drive, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:40 a.m. May 8 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alcaraz Steven, of Woodland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:23 p.m. May 8 at Plumas Street, south of Lynn Way, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ramon Nunez-Sandoval, 36, of the 100 block of Woodbridge, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:52 a.m. May 9 at the 400 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.