FELONY ARRESTS

Aaron Yetter, 29, of the 10000 block of Hall Drive, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:40 a.m. May 8 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

