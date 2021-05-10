FELONY ARRESTS
Louie Garcia, 52, of the 1500 block of Cedar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:55 a.m. May 9 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Steven Young, 36, of the 200 block of East 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:40 p.m. May 8 on suspicion of carjacking and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Julio Velasco-Barajas, 27, of the 300 block of River Oaks Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 a.m. May 7 in the 10000 block of Nevada Street, Live Oak, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, hit-and-run causing property damage, and obstruction of justice. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nathan Kirk, 22, of the 9700 block of P Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:05 a.m. May 7 at P Street and Elm Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jeremiah Melo, 19, of the 2300 block of Walnut Drive, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:39 p.m. May 9 at Atwood Drive and Miles Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mikel J. Fillmore, 30, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:57 a.m. May 9 at Hammonton-Smartsville Road and Brophy Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nathaniel Johnson, 23, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:09 p.m. May 8 at Reeves Avenue and Chestnut Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Rosas, 37, of the 9700 block of Richard Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:03 p.m. May 8 at Nuestro Road and North Township Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joanna Zamudio, 25, of the 600 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Fire Department at 2:39 a.m. May 8 on Highway 99 at Franklin Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Saundra Hawkins, 29, of the 2500 block of Jana Way, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:34 a.m. May 8 on Highway 99 at Reed Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sachin Kaushal, 27, of the 800 block of Railroad Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:40 p.m. May 7 on Highway 99 just south of Sacramento. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexis Urieta-Gallardo, 26, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:59 p.m. May 7 at Highway 99 north of Bogue Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kimberly Trexler, 35, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:10 p.m. May 7. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hector Flores-Rivera, 29, of the 4400 block of Bomann Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:40 p.m. May 5 at Bridge Street and South Walton Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.