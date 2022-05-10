FELONY ARRESTS
Jaiden Robinson, 24, of the 1700 block of Reagan Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:34 p.m. May 9 at Clark Avenue and Rosalind, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jerry Kelley, 38, of the 4100 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:04 p.m. May 9 at Butte House Road and Howlett, on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Shannon Lee Handy, 39, of the 1400 block of Sampson Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:45 a.m. May 9 at 6th and Oak Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Uriel Jimenez Lopez, 24, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 p.m. May 9 at Franklin and Clark Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.