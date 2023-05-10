Christopher Vidales-Newell, 20, of Woodland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:23 a.m. May 9 at the 1200 block of Plumas Street, on suspicion of possession of a stun gun as a felon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Wesley Visor, 41, of the 1800 block of Live Oak Boulevard, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:55 a.m. May 9 at the 1700 block of Live Oak Boulevard, on suspicion of second-degree robbery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alex Gaitan, 29, of the 300 block of Salem Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:47 p.m. May 9 at his own residence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Max Masih, 32, of the 100 block of Yorkshire Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:22 a.m. May 10 at Harding and Woodleaf Drive. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.