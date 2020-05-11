FELONY ARRESTS
Mina A. B. Banoub, 41, of the 1400 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:53 p.m. May 10 in the 1400 block of Stabler Lane on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Johnny Arismendez, 32, of the 800 block of Wilkie Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:16 a.m. May 10 in the 500 block of Forbes Avenue on suspicion of murder. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Victor Arismendez, 57, of the 1500 block of Villa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:16 a.m. May 10 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Castillo, 28, of the 500 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:01 p.m. May 9 in the 500 block of Gray Avenue on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Hernandez-Carrizalez, 46, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:45 p.m. May 8 on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Oliver, 55, of the 4900 block of Chestnut Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:52 p.m. May 8 in the 400 block of Chestnut Road on suspicion of elder abuse and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Brandon A. E. Harte, 29, of the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:42 a.m. May 8 on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Candace Lopez, 31, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:15 a.m. May 8 in the 600 block of Shasta Street on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juanito Enriquez, 22, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:59 p.m. May 7 in the 700 block of 15th Street, Marysville, on suspicion of arson. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jamie B. Heifner, 35, of Citrus Heights was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:54 p.m. May 9. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jesus A. Corona, 23, of Vacaville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. May 9 at Camp Far West. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sandeep Singh, 34, of the 100 block of South Lawrence Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 a.m. May 9 at North Township Road and Dresser Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Vasquez, 40, of Olivehurst was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 p.m. May 7 at Walton Avenue and Franklin Road in Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Benjamin Lewis, 34, of Napa was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:43 p.m. May 7 on Highway 70 at Erle Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.