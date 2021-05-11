FELONY ARRESTS
Gregory W. Kilgo, 43, of the 1900 block of 18th Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:58 a.m. May 11 in the 4300 block of Martel Drive on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Richard Wilson, 61, of Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. May 10 on suspicion of hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jorge SotoMayor-Sanchez, 23, of the 4700 block of Arboga Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. May 10 at his residence on suspicion of possessing an unregistered firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possessing a large capacity magazine. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Anjali Sohal, 20, of Lincoln, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:41 p.m. May 10 on Queens Avenue on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm, and exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Carlos Uriostegui, 30, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:44 p.m. May 10 at Poole Boulevard and Stabler Lane. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.