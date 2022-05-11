FELONY ARRESTS
Marisela Cabello, 35, of the 500 block of Reeves Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. May 10 at Reeves Avenue and Walnut Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gerardo Garcia Garcia, 25, of the 20 block of Toledo Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. May 10 at Signature Plaza, 1227, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (1 to 5 pounds) with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Castro Garcia, 26, of the 300 block of Grant Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. May 10 at the 1200 block of Bridge Street, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (1 to 5 pounds) with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Corey Montuya, 40, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:20 a.m. May 10 at the 10th Street Bridge. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Hinojosa, 37, of the 100 block of Wilson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:42 p.m. May 10 at the 8200 block of Garden Highway. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.