FELONY ARRESTS
Nathan L. R. Kirk, 21, of the 2800 block of Gum Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:21 p.m. May 11 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jorden R. Durst, 20, of the 2100 block of Sampson Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:15 p.m. May 11 in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Djay L. Joel, 42, of the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 a.m. May 11 at his residence on suspicion of attempted murder and arson. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Hannelore E. Shields, 30, of the 1500 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:48 p.m. May 11 on 17th Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.