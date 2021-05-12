FELONY ARRESTS
Oleg Seleznev, 34, of North Highlands, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:15 a.m. May 12 on Pleasant Grove Road and Kempton Road on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Secara Fleshman, 40, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:39 p.m. May 11 on Lincoln Road at Bromley Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of unlawful possession or use of tear gas. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cesar Corona, 39, of the 2000 block of Sicard Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:18 p.m. May 11 in the 2000 block of Sicard Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Earl Hall, 25, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:03 p.m. May 11 on Lincoln Road at South George Washington Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Manuel Araujo, 49, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:36 p.m. May 11 on C Street at the Town Square on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, battery, and obstructing or resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Clayton J. Haworth, 19, of the 500 block of Evergreen Drive, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:22 p.m. May 11 in the 500 block of Evergreen Drive in Wheatland on suspicion of forcible penetration with a foreign object, rape by force or fear, committing a lewd act with a minor child by force or fear, and assault with the intent to commit a felony. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Moises Carrillo-Herrera, 44, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:53 a.m. May 11 at Sam Brannan Park in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.