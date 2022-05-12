FELONY ARRESTS
Rene Celis, 44, of the 1300 block of Stafford Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:06 p.m. May 11 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John Rodriguez, 34, of Riverbank, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:24 a.m. May 12 at Highway 99 and Lincoln Road, on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Luis Manuel Langarcia II, 38, of the 1400 block of Stewart Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:57 p.m. May 11 at the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland,, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Darrell Eugene Leverett, 23, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:14 p.m. May 11 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua Paul Gephart, 34, of the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:32 p.m. May 11 at Leon Avenue, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Matt Edwin Munsen 64, of Grass Valley, was arrested by the US Forest Service at 5:45 p.m. May 11 at Oregon Creek Day Use Area, on suspicion of possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Joel Pagany, 19, of the 1700 block of Sessler Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:01 a.m. May 11 at Truckee Court. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tayah Kendrick, 20, of Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:32 a.m. May 11 at the 1900 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Folau, 33, of the 200 block of Wilbur Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:13 p.m. May 11 at Sawtelle Avenue, south of State Route 113. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard McManus, 69, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:43 p.m. May 11 at the 500 block of Colusa Highway, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amber Pack, 34, of the 1400 block of Lytle Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:26 p.m. May 11 at Highway 99 northbound at the State Route 113 exit. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Liberty Faith Martinez, 29, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:07 p.m. May 11 at Arboga and Grand Avenue. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.