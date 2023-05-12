Robert Enrico, 43, of the 10000 block of Orchard Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. May 11 at the 1100 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gordon Mashek, 42, of the 700 block of Chestnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:45 a.m. May 11 at the Dutch Bros., on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell/transport. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Belmontes, 46, of the 700 block of Zupan Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 10:45 a.m. May 11 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell/transport. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Gutierrez Jr., 24, of the 60 block of Neilson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:23 p.m. May 10 at Garden Highway and Percy Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.