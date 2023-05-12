FELONY ARRESTS

Robert Enrico, 43, of the 10000 block of Orchard Way, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9 a.m. May 11 at the 1100 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

