Felony Arrests
Sal Molina, 20, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police at 6:50 p.m. May 12 in the 3000 block of Colusa Avenue on second degree burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christina Chomina, 37, of Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. May 12 at the 1000 block of Torrey Pine Drive on second degree burglary and vandalism. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Travis Hester, 36, homeless, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:50 p.m. May 12 at the 800 block of Colusa Avenue on rape charges. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eric Fontanos, 30, of Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8 p.m. May 12 at the 2000 block of Franklin Road on falsely impersonating someone else using identification. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.