FELONY ARRESTS
Devin T. Thurman, 31, of the 10400 block of Old Dobbins Road, Dobbins, was arrested by the Yuba County Probation Department at 2:03 p.m. May 12 at his residence on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Stephen Barthol, 25, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:10 p.m. May 12 at 10th Street and H Street in Marysville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, possessing a controlled substance, and DUI. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Holly Beidlier, 34, of the 1700 block of El Veranda Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:36 a.m. May 12 on Butte House Road on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rory M. Banks, 44, of the 100 block of McCurry Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 12:42 a.m. May 12 in the 200 block of G Street on suspicion of murder and burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Raymond M. Stanley, 24, of the 12200 block of Regent Way, Oregon House, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:31 p.m. May 12 at Loma Rica Road and Alice Way. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Austin K. Clark, 22, of the first block of Arizona Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:30 p.m. May 12 in the 5800 block of Feather River Boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.