FELONY ARRESTS
Christopher Kelsey, 32, of the 1100 block of Pease Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 11 a.m. May 12 at W. Onstott and Hunn Road, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kristina Mata-Alejo, 34, of the 2600 block of Apricot Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:44 p.m. May 12 at the 900 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of embezzlement with a value greater than $950. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jimmy Hearon Sr., 54, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:51 p.m. May 12 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Eugene Cooksey Jr., 30 of the 1700 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:12 p.m. May 12 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lonnie Brice Vann, 21, of the 900 block of Blue Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6 a.m. May 12 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell while armed with a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jessica Maelynn Bullock, 42, of the 8600 block of La Porte Road, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at noon May 12 at the 8900 block of La Porte Road, Brownsville on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury or death and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Catherine Mumma, 23, of the 7600 block of Mumma Road, Arbuckle, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:09 a.m. May 12 at State Route 70 at Nicolaus. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Francisco Gutierrez Jr., 23, of the 60 block of Neilson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:58 p.m. May 12 at the 60 block of Nielson Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.