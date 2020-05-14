Felony Arrests:
Anthony Caudillo, 25, of Gridley, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7 p.m. May 13 in the 2550 block of Allen St., Live Oak, on suspicion of vandalism.
He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Pamela J. Berger, 59, of the 1620 block of Rushing St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:16 p.m. May 13 at her residence. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Erik C. Pietz, 46, of the 870 block of Kimball Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:25 p.m. May 13 in the 630 block of Lincoln Road.
He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lisa L. Lonquist, 27, of the 1670 block of 3rd Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:11 a.m. May 13 on Highway 99.
She was booked into Sutter County Jail.