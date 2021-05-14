FELONY ARRESTS
Amanda Roel, 41, of Roseville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:44 p.m. May 13 in the 1100 block of Casita Drive on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and burglary. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lo Saechao, 31, of the 300 block of Bernard Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:45 a.m. May 13 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Eulalio L. Benitez-Padilla, 35, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:21 p.m. May 13 in the 700 block of E Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Stephanie A. Tramonte, 35, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9 p.m. May 13 on Highway 70 at Kempton Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James McConnell, 18, of the 800 block of Jewell Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:24 a.m. May 13 at Live Oak Boulevard and Eager Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.