FELONY ARRESTS
Shawna Durbin, 27, of the 1100 block of Pease Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:01 a.m. on May 14 at the 1700 block of Live Oak boulevard, on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm and battery with serious bodily injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard Kimball, 58, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:01 a.m. on May 14 at the 1700 block of Live Oak boulevard, on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.