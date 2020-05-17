Felony Arrests
Koo Vang, 32, homeless, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:46 p.m. May 15 at Hammonton-Smartsville and N. Beale Road on assault with the intent to commit great bodily injury and vandalism.. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Douglas Marshall, 42, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:37 p.m. May 15 at the 1400 block of Germaine Drive on rape and oral copulation of an intoxicated person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
William Shepard, 31, of Marysville, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 p.m. May 15 at the 1100 block of N. Beale Road on willfully threatening to commit a crime to result in death or great bodily injury He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan Marquez, 18, of Olivehurst, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:45 p.m. May 15 at S. Gledhill Road on actively participating in a criminal street gang and possession of a loaded firearm in public. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Angel Mendoza, 19, of Linda, was arrested by Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:45 p.m. May 15 at S. Gledhill Road on actively participating in a criminal street gang and possession of a loaded firearm in public. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Deandre Moreno, 26, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 p.m. May 15 at the 800 block of Kimball Avenue on assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Junior Herejon, 23, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 7:12 p.m.. May 15 at the 800 block of Forbes Avenue on corporal injury involving a spouse/cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amanda Wright, 22, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 9:54 p.m.. May 15 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on second-degree robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.