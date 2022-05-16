FELONY ARRESTS
Aaron Hayes, 20, of the 2900 block of Myrtle Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 a.m. May 14 in the 10000 block of Highway 99 in Live Oak on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rayshon Bishop, 46, of the 900 block of Beachwood Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:27 p.m. May 14 in the 1700 block of Hunt Street in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats and false imprisonment. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Robert Wall, 35, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:35 p.m. May 14 on Market Street at Bird Street in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Nicolas Jimenez, 28, of the 1100 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:49 p.m. May 14 in the 1100 block of B Street in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Arvinder Gill, 46, of the 200 block of Lee Road, Nicolaus, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:54 a.m. May 14 in the 200 block of Lee Road in Nicolaus on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, elder abuse, battery and vandalism. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Haili Roark, 28, of the 1500 block of Camino De Flores, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:20 p.m. May 15 on Franklin Avenue at Highway 99 in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sean Neel, 35, of the 400 block of Alemar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:34 p.m. May 15 in the 400 block of Alemar Way in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, failure to provide a dog license and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Elias J. Candia, 39, of the 600 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:46 p.m. May 14 in the 600 block of F Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Vianney Esquer Garcia, 25, of the 2200 block of Goldleaf Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:54 a.m. May 13 in the 1300 block of Debbie Lane in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Sales, 29, of the 600 block of N. Edison Street, Stockton, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:37 a.m. May 13 on northbound Highway 99 at Reigo Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher causing bodily injury. They were booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Macario Garcia, 54, of the 1900 block of Eager Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:05 p.m. May 13 on Highway 99 south of Queens Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Manuel Araujo Jr., 26, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:37 p.m. May 14 on Butte House Road at Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of being under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, false identification to a peace officer and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Edgar Mora, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:07 a.m. May 15 on N. Colusa Frontage Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Leonardo Marin, 22, of the 800 block of Bromley Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:24 a.m. May 15 on Lincoln Road at Highway 99. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Zintia Franco, 27, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:01 a.m. May 15 on Miles Avenue at Center Street in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ebony Hernandez, 42, of the 1000 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:30 p.m. May 15 in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Luther Vansant, 53, of the 2200 block of Roberta Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:12 p.m. May 14 in the 1100 block of N. Beale Road in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.