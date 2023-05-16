Eddie Ammari Jr., 52, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:12 a.m. May 15 at the 2300 block of California Street, Sutter, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Justin Cole, 37, of the 1300 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:45 p.m. May 15 at the 500 block of Bridge Street, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rachel Kettmann, 34, of Lincoln, was arrested by the California Department of Fish and Game at 9:27 p.m. May 15 at the Yuba City Boat Ramp, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.