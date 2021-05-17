FELONY ARRESTS
James P. Roberts, 38, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:51 a.m. May 17 in the first block of North Beale Road on suspicion of vehicle theft and buying or receiving a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Guillermo Soto-Guzman, 20, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:25 p.m. May 16 in the 400 block of Page Avenue on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shawna Durbin, 27, of the 1100 block of Pease Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:01 a.m. May 14 in the 1700 block of Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, and battery with serious bodily injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Richard Kimball, 58, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:01 a.m. May 14 in the 1700 block of Live Oak Boulevard on suspicion of transporting a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Eduardo Hernandez, 29, of the 11000 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:05 p.m. May 16 on Highway 99 at Central Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joseph Folau, 32, of the 200 block of Wilbur Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:10 p.m. May 16 on Garden Highway just north of Wilson Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Melissa R. Britt, 32, of the 7800 block of Highway 70, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:17 p.m. May 16 on Highway 70 at Silva Avenue. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Xavier G. Delgadoverde, 24, of the 2400 block of Elm Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:52 a.m. May 16 in the 700 block of B Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nyiam M. Willis, 25, of the 4300 block of College Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:25 a.m. May 16 at Second Street and E Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Keith Lawrie, 62, of the 1100 block of Buchanan Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:13 a.m. May 16 on Highway 99 at Lincoln Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.