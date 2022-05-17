FELONY ARRESTS
Cain Mora, 30, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. May 16 at the 1100 block of Civic Center Boulevard, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Larry Moore, 59, of Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. May 16 at the 1100 block of Civic Center Boulevard on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Bo-Jess Kilpatrick, 31, of the 400 block of Atwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:54 p.m. May 16 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shawn Blevins, 41, of the 900 block of North George Washington Boulevard, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:41 p.m. May 16 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.