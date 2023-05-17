Chuang Lu Liang, 55, of the 5400 block of Marysville Road, Brownsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 a.m. May 16 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sell. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Tim Paul Salado, 41, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:10 p.m. May 16 at the 800 block of J Street, Marysville, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Todd Andrew Tyler, 55, of the 9500 block of Peoria Road, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 p.m. May 16 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats and stalking with a felony. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Eli Leon, 38, of the 1800 block of Cherry Blossom Lane, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 p.m. May 15 at Winslow Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of vandalism ($400 or more). He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Timothy Frazier, 33, of the 1100 block of Circassian Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:08 p.m. May 15 at his own residence, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Vickey Davis, 50, of the 9200 block of Gold River Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. May 16 at the 800 block of Forbes Avenue, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Raymond Kekoa Asher, of Colfax, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:02 p.m. May 16 at State Highway 70 and Chandler. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Elijah Hawkins, 36, of Richmond, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 3:30 a.m. May 16 in Wheatland. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Frederick Ruiz, 61, of the 1400 block of Wendell Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. May 16 on Perkins Street. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.