FELONY ARRESTS
Koo Vang, 32, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 p.m. May 15 at Hammonton-Smartsville and North Beale Road on suspicion of assault with the intent to commit great bodily injury and vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Douglas P. Marshall, 42, of the 1460 block of Germaine Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:37 p.m. May 15 at his residence on suspicion of rape and oral copulation of an intoxicated person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
William J.M. Shepard, 31, of the 5950 block of Park Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9 p.m. May 15 at the 1100 block of North Beale Road on willfully threatening to commit a crime to result in death or great bodily injury He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan D. Marquez, 18, of the 4740 block of Western Ave., Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:45 p.m. May 15 at South Gledhill Road on suspicion of actively participating in a criminal street gang and possession of a loaded firearm in public. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Angel A. Mendoza, 19, of the 5880 block of Garden Ave., Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:45 p.m. May 15 at South Gledhill Road on suspicion of actively participating in a criminal street gang and possession of a loaded firearm in public. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Deandre Moreno, 26, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 p.m. May 15 at the 800 block of Kimball Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Junior Herejon, 23, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 7:12 p.m.. May 15 at the 800 block of Forbes Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amanda Wright, 22, of Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 9:54 p.m. May 15 at the 1500 block of Poole Blvd. on suspicion of second-degree robbery. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rosalie A.R. Peck, 35, of the 9610 block of Rachel St., Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:56 p.m. May 16 on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury to another. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David F. Mundinger, 28, of the 590 block of Darrough Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:49 a.m. May 17 in the 1410 block of Bridge Street on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel B. Castro, 31, of the 1410 block of Gray Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:15 p.m. May 17 at his residence on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Shaun T. Collins, 33 of the 400 block of 12th St. Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. May 16 in the 1600 block of Starr Drive on suspicion of abuse and threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jesus E. Melo-Cruz, 23, of the 500 block of Gray Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:46 p.m. May 15 on Garden Highway at Second Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.