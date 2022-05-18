FELONY ARRESTS
Darryl Booth, 55, of the 1000 block of Courtyard Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:51 a.m. May 17 at the 1200 block of Plumas Street, suite 1600, on suspicion of attempted burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Gerardo Chica, 22, of Elk Grove, was arrested by the Yuba-Sutter Narcotics Task Force at 12:40 p.m. May 17 at the 1200 block of Bridge Street, on suspicion of possession of a narcotics/controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Zachary King, 24, of the 11000 block of Smith Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:22 p.m. May 17 at Walton Avenue, north of Franklin Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.