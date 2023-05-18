DUI ARRESTS
Bohdan Lahush, 24, of Lincoln, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:05 a.m. May 17 at the 3600 block of Keys Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jon Shaver Jr., 43, of the 2300 block of Birch Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:33 a.m. May 17 at the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juliana Sanchez, 22, of the 900 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:14 a.m. May 18 at Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
