FELONY ARRESTS
Raymundo Garcia, 34, of the 600 block of Winslow Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:00 a.m. on April 30 at the 600 block of Kiley Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jaswant Randhawa, of the 150 block of Brayton Loop, Sutter was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:40 a.m. on April 30 at his own residence on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.