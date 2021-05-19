FELONY ARRESTS
Jean Paul J. Hinojosa, 32, of the 6000 block of Dunning Avenue, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 5:46 p.m. May 18 in the 6000 block of Dunning Avenue in Linda on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and damaging phone, electrical or utility lines. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Scott M. Eskine, 61, of the 600 block of Mayor Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:07 p.m. May 18 in the 900 block of 14th Street in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Lucia Ramierez, 36, of Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:49 a.m. May 18 at McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.