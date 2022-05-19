FELONY ARRESTS
William Joseph Steele Jr., 28, of the 1000 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:43 p.m. May 18 at 14th and Walnut Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christian Arnaldo Concepion Rosario, 22, of Florida, was arrested by F&G at 7:30 a.m. May 18 at the 17000 block of Ponderosa Road, Brownsville, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Erdelyi Zsolt, 22, of the 900 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 11:45 p.m. May 18 at Gray Avenue and Plaza Way, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm in public. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Larry James Mitchell, 25, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:12 a.m. May 18 at State Route 65 south at McGowan Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Somvang Phabsavanh, 36, of the 4000 block of Laurel Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:04 p.m. May 18 at the 6000 block of Lindhurst Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Shawn Gutierrez, 56, of the 1700 block of Augusta Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:55 p.m. May 18 at the Stabler and Poole Boulevard, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.